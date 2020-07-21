10143 Pagosa St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 beds 3 baths 3848 sq ft (2693 sq ft finished + 1155 sq ft unfinished basement) 2.5 car garage. Large size master bed with 5 pieces master bath & walk in closet. 4 beds 2 baths upstair with laundry room in upper level. 1 bedroom with 1 full bath in main level. Living room, formal dining, kitchen with granite counter top & stainless appliances, plenty cabinet & nook area. Family room with high ceiling & fireplace. Good size backyard with concrete patio, mountain view & back to open space across street, trails. Access to Reunion Clubhouse with outdoor swimming pool & recreation center. Minutes away from convenience stores, grocery, hwy 85, I 76, I 70, E470 & DIA. Only DOG will be consider. For more info, please contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.