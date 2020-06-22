All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

10122 Southlawn Cir

10122 Southlawn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg

Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion. This gorgeous home features master bedroom / bath on main floor and 2,070 of finished sq feet on the main and upper levels plus 1,274 sq ft in the unfinished basement. This elegant home boasts a multitude of upgrades including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central vacuum, stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchen with center island and gas stove and much more. The spacious master bedroom is on the main floor and has plenty of room for a king size bed and dressers. The attached master bathroom is separated by sliding glass door and features an overhead shower spray in the walk-in shower, walk in closet and double vanity. The backyard features a patio alcove that feels like an oasis. Fenced yard, sprinkler system and 3 car garage or some of the other features you will find in this beautiful home. Monthly rental rate of $2,495 includes water up to $120 per month. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Situated in Reunion, this complex is known for its exemplary amenities including a rec center, multiple swimming pools and parks. 15 minutes from DIA.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 700+, gross combined monthly income $6,500+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. 2 dogs with combined weight not to exceed 60 lbs negotiable with additional fee. Sorry - NO CATS, smoking or section 8.

Showings available 7 days a week. Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 Southlawn Cir have any available units?
10122 Southlawn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10122 Southlawn Cir have?
Some of 10122 Southlawn Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10122 Southlawn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10122 Southlawn Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 Southlawn Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10122 Southlawn Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10122 Southlawn Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10122 Southlawn Cir does offer parking.
Does 10122 Southlawn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10122 Southlawn Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 Southlawn Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10122 Southlawn Cir has a pool.
Does 10122 Southlawn Cir have accessible units?
No, 10122 Southlawn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 Southlawn Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10122 Southlawn Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10122 Southlawn Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10122 Southlawn Cir has units with air conditioning.
