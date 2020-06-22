10122 Southlawn Cir

Amenities

Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg



Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion. This gorgeous home features master bedroom / bath on main floor and 2,070 of finished sq feet on the main and upper levels plus 1,274 sq ft in the unfinished basement. This elegant home boasts a multitude of upgrades including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central vacuum, stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchen with center island and gas stove and much more. The spacious master bedroom is on the main floor and has plenty of room for a king size bed and dressers. The attached master bathroom is separated by sliding glass door and features an overhead shower spray in the walk-in shower, walk in closet and double vanity. The backyard features a patio alcove that feels like an oasis. Fenced yard, sprinkler system and 3 car garage or some of the other features you will find in this beautiful home. Monthly rental rate of $2,495 includes water up to $120 per month. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Situated in Reunion, this complex is known for its exemplary amenities including a rec center, multiple swimming pools and parks. 15 minutes from DIA.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 700+, gross combined monthly income $6,500+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. 2 dogs with combined weight not to exceed 60 lbs negotiable with additional fee. Sorry - NO CATS, smoking or section 8.



Showings available 7 days a week. Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.