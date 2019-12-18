8471 South Upham Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA in quiet, secure, Marina Pointe community. Open family room with vaulted ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. 2 BR's each have their own bath plus a powder room on the main level. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage. 2 car attached garage. Amenities include pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Rent includes water/sewer and trash removal. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



