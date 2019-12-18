All apartments in Columbine
Last updated December 18 2019

8471 South Upham Way

8471 South Upham Way · No Longer Available
Location

8471 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA in quiet, secure, Marina Pointe community. Open family room with vaulted ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. 2 BR's each have their own bath plus a powder room on the main level. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage. 2 car attached garage. Amenities include pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Rent includes water/sewer and trash removal. No pets please.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/littleton-co?lid=12730705

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5276678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8471 South Upham Way have any available units?
8471 South Upham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8471 South Upham Way have?
Some of 8471 South Upham Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8471 South Upham Way currently offering any rent specials?
8471 South Upham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8471 South Upham Way pet-friendly?
No, 8471 South Upham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 8471 South Upham Way offer parking?
Yes, 8471 South Upham Way offers parking.
Does 8471 South Upham Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8471 South Upham Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8471 South Upham Way have a pool?
Yes, 8471 South Upham Way has a pool.
Does 8471 South Upham Way have accessible units?
No, 8471 South Upham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8471 South Upham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8471 South Upham Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8471 South Upham Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8471 South Upham Way has units with air conditioning.

