8471 South Upham Way

Amenities
Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA in quiet, secure, Marina Pointe community. Open family room with vaulted ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. 2 BR's each have their own bath plus a powder room on the main level. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage. 2 car attached garage. Amenities include pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Rent includes water/sewer and trash removal. No pets please.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/littleton-co?lid=12730705
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5276678)