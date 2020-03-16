8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous home in Columbine. Vaulted ceilings, big windows and lots of natural light make this home feel open and warm. Updated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets, and countertops. New flooring and bathroom upgrades. Large fenced backyard with patio. Complete with washer and dryer and two-car attached garage.



Great location in Columbine with close proximity to schools, parks, trails, and entertainment. Commutes are easy with access to C470, Santa Fe Drive, and light rail park and ride stations.



Pets accepted case by case. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.