Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:25 AM

8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128

8198 South Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

8198 South Marshall Street, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in Columbine. Vaulted ceilings, big windows and lots of natural light make this home feel open and warm. Updated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets, and countertops. New flooring and bathroom upgrades. Large fenced backyard with patio. Complete with washer and dryer and two-car attached garage.

Great location in Columbine with close proximity to schools, parks, trails, and entertainment. Commutes are easy with access to C470, Santa Fe Drive, and light rail park and ride stations.

Pets accepted case by case. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 have any available units?
8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 have?
Some of 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 currently offering any rent specials?
8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 is pet friendly.
Does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 offer parking?
Yes, 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 offers parking.
Does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 have a pool?
No, 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 does not have a pool.
Does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 have accessible units?
No, 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 does not have accessible units.
Does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8198 S Marshall St. Littleton CO 80128 does not have units with air conditioning.

