7962 W Glasgow Pl Available 06/01/20 twnhome 3bed 2.5ba 2carports bsmt fenced patio open floor plan Master bath - Please check out our website for more pictures and to view our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Beautiful town home in great location. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Nice open floor plan. Light and bright. Main floor offers living room and dining room, kitchen with all appliances including eating space and large pantry, 1/2 bath and upstairs are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Basement if full and unfinished with laundry hookups. Central Air. Off the dining room is a large enclosed patio that opens up to open space. 2 carports are included in rent. Water and Sewer included in rent. Jefferson County Schools. Security deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking. Avail 5/1/20. Please drive by and take a look at the neighborhood and the area before setting up an appointment to see the inside and to make sure you can find the unit. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address so he knows which one you are interested in.



