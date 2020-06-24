All apartments in Columbine
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

7844 West Ontario Pl

7844 West Ontario Place · No Longer Available
Location

7844 West Ontario Place, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
7844 West Ontario Pl Available 08/01/20 Very pretty house in Columbine West subdivision! - This clean, sunny, updated house has a nice open floor plan. The upper level of this bi-level house has a spacious eat-in kitchen and living room open to the back deck. Two of the 4 bedrooms are up and two are on the lower garden level. Each level has a bathroom. This house also features a private large backyard and a two-car attached garage. Short drive to restaurants, South West Plaza and Chatfield Lake with easy Access to E-470 and I-25 next to schools and parks.

The house will be ready in August. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2275 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2200 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.

For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4234883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

