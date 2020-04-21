All apartments in Columbine
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

6586 W Kingsley Ave

6586 West Kingsley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6586 West Kingsley Avenue, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom Home Available in Columbine Hills - Be the first to live in this recently updated gem! This ranch-style home in the sought-after Columbine Hills area is ready now. The location provides quick and easy access to Chatfield state park and the C-470 bike trail.
The kitchen has been transformed and includes new stainless steel appliances, a double oven, an eat-in island and granite counter-tops.
You will love all of the natural light provided by the skylights and the spaciousness of the open floor-plan.
The updated bathrooms have been tastefully tiled and feature all new fixtures.
Picture yourself sipping your morning coffee in the newly added sun-room!
The finished basement provides an abundance of extra space and you can warm up on cozy nights by the stone-adorned wood burning fireplace.
Also coming with washer/dryer hookups, an attached 1-car garage and a HUGE yard, this one will go fast! Call to schedule your tour today.

NO SMOKING
NO MARIJUANA

(RLNE5716328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6586 W Kingsley Ave have any available units?
6586 W Kingsley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 6586 W Kingsley Ave have?
Some of 6586 W Kingsley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6586 W Kingsley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6586 W Kingsley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6586 W Kingsley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6586 W Kingsley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6586 W Kingsley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6586 W Kingsley Ave offers parking.
Does 6586 W Kingsley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6586 W Kingsley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6586 W Kingsley Ave have a pool?
No, 6586 W Kingsley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6586 W Kingsley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6586 W Kingsley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6586 W Kingsley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6586 W Kingsley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6586 W Kingsley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6586 W Kingsley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

