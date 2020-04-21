6586 W Kingsley Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom Home Available in Columbine Hills - Be the first to live in this recently updated gem! This ranch-style home in the sought-after Columbine Hills area is ready now. The location provides quick and easy access to Chatfield state park and the C-470 bike trail.

The kitchen has been transformed and includes new stainless steel appliances, a double oven, an eat-in island and granite counter-tops.

You will love all of the natural light provided by the skylights and the spaciousness of the open floor-plan.

The updated bathrooms have been tastefully tiled and feature all new fixtures.

Picture yourself sipping your morning coffee in the newly added sun-room!

The finished basement provides an abundance of extra space and you can warm up on cozy nights by the stone-adorned wood burning fireplace.

Also coming with washer/dryer hookups, an attached 1-car garage and a HUGE yard, this one will go fast! Call to schedule your tour today.



NO SMOKING

NO MARIJUANA



(RLNE5716328)