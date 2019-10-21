5150 W. Plymouth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous Normandy Estates Ranch - Beautiful mid-century ranch, remodeled inside & out!



Main floor features a fully upgraded kitchen w/ new JennAir SS appliances, quartz countertops, 2 breakfast bars, and recessed lighting. Formal living & dining rooms, family room w/ gas fireplace, study, bath, and laundry room with W/D hook-ups. Spacious master suite w/ 10ft ceilings, huge walk-in closet, bath and exterior access to back patio. The upper level offers a secondary master suite w/ dbl closets & remodeled 3/4 bath w/ 2 marble countertop vanities plus 3 addl beds and a full bath. Unfinished basement provides ample storage!



Serene backyard w/ expansive covered patio, hot tub and playset. Dogs OK. No cats.



Don't miss out to live in this incredible home and neighborhood.



No Smoking. No Marijuana.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5164018)