All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 5150 W. Plymouth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
5150 W. Plymouth Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5150 W. Plymouth Drive

5150 West Plymouth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5150 West Plymouth Drive, Columbine, CO 80128

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous Normandy Estates Ranch - Beautiful mid-century ranch, remodeled inside & out!

Main floor features a fully upgraded kitchen w/ new JennAir SS appliances, quartz countertops, 2 breakfast bars, and recessed lighting. Formal living & dining rooms, family room w/ gas fireplace, study, bath, and laundry room with W/D hook-ups. Spacious master suite w/ 10ft ceilings, huge walk-in closet, bath and exterior access to back patio. The upper level offers a secondary master suite w/ dbl closets & remodeled 3/4 bath w/ 2 marble countertop vanities plus 3 addl beds and a full bath. Unfinished basement provides ample storage!

Serene backyard w/ expansive covered patio, hot tub and playset. Dogs OK. No cats.

Don't miss out to live in this incredible home and neighborhood.

No Smoking. No Marijuana.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5164018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive have any available units?
5150 W. Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 5150 W. Plymouth Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 W. Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5150 W. Plymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 W. Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5150 W. Plymouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive offer parking?
No, 5150 W. Plymouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 W. Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive have a pool?
No, 5150 W. Plymouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 5150 W. Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 W. Plymouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 W. Plymouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5150 W. Plymouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbine 2 BedroomsColumbine Apartments with Balcony
Columbine Apartments with ParkingColumbine Apartments with Pool
Columbine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs