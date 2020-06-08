4386 W Pondview Dr

Amenities

Beautiful townhome for rent in Littleton. Back patio backs up to ponds. Garden area great for planting flowers, veggies, etc. two bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom. Few minutes away from downtown Littleton, RTD, hiking and biking trails, and mall. Brand new efficient hot water heater, air conditioner, and furnace. Energy efficient windows and trex deck overlooking ponds. Cable and satellite ready. Clubhouse that includes indoor pool, hot tub and exercise facility. Two car carport Small dogs negotiable no smoking available mid April $50 application fee Available for tour upon appointment

