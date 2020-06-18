7317 Campstool Drive

Amenities

Springs Ranch 2-Story with Central Air - Sunny open floor plan, 2-story (no basement), with central air, gas fireplace, window coverings throughout, kitchen appliances & pantry, upstairs laundry, and mountain views. Master suite has walk-in closet, double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Covered front porch, small back patio, landscaped & sprinkler system front and back, and fenced back yard. Quiet neighborhood near park and trails, easy access to military bases & Powers corridor. Trash & recycling are included.. D49 schools.



NO PETS.

NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises, including the garage, porch, patio, yard.

NO MARIJUANA: The use or growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited anywhere in or on the premises.



Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.



