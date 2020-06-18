All apartments in Cimarron Hills
Find more places like 7317 Campstool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cimarron Hills, CO
/
7317 Campstool Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7317 Campstool Drive

7317 Campstool Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cimarron Hills
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7317 Campstool Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Springs Ranch 2-Story with Central Air - Sunny open floor plan, 2-story (no basement), with central air, gas fireplace, window coverings throughout, kitchen appliances & pantry, upstairs laundry, and mountain views. Master suite has walk-in closet, double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Covered front porch, small back patio, landscaped & sprinkler system front and back, and fenced back yard. Quiet neighborhood near park and trails, easy access to military bases & Powers corridor. Trash & recycling are included.. D49 schools.

NO PETS.
NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises, including the garage, porch, patio, yard.
NO MARIJUANA: The use or growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited anywhere in or on the premises.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 Campstool Drive have any available units?
7317 Campstool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cimarron Hills, CO.
What amenities does 7317 Campstool Drive have?
Some of 7317 Campstool Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 Campstool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Campstool Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Campstool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7317 Campstool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cimarron Hills.
Does 7317 Campstool Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7317 Campstool Drive does offer parking.
Does 7317 Campstool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 Campstool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Campstool Drive have a pool?
No, 7317 Campstool Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7317 Campstool Drive have accessible units?
No, 7317 Campstool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Campstool Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7317 Campstool Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7317 Campstool Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7317 Campstool Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cimarron Hills 2 BedroomsCimarron Hills 3 Bedrooms
Cimarron Hills Apartments with ParkingCimarron Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cimarron Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Pueblo, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO
The Pinery, COGleneagle, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs
Community College of Aurora