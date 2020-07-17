2290 Lisa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bedroom In Constitution Hills - This is a 2 story home with a finished walkout basement. 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage. Newer Carpet. The home has an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and family room with fireplace. Large deck in fenced back yard. Central Air Conditioning. Minutes to Peterson A/F Base, Powers Corridor and Hwy 24. Falcon School District 49. Move In Ready



Home is available for sale with seller financing, or lease with option to purchase. Please call for details.



