9110 E Arbor Cir

This very nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo in the Enclave at DTC offers convenience to so many amenities. You are welcomed home by the cozy fireplace in the living area. The kitchen is open to the living area and includes all appliances. The large island is perfect for additional counter space and dining. The Unit also has ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closet, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony. You'll also enjoy the community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Many shopping and dining options available in this trendy area at DTC. Water and trash are included. Small dog or cat OK with pet additional deposit.