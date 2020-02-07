All apartments in Cherry Creek
6487 S Havana St Apt A.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

6487 S Havana St Apt A

6487 South Havana Street · No Longer Available
Location

6487 South Havana Street, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at the Courtside at Arapahoe Lake Condos.
This home has approximately 1,095 sf of living space and features an open floor plan. Very spacious and has a ton of natural light! This condo has everything one could want and more! Access to pool and tennis courts!

FEATURES:
-Open Floor Plan
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Washer and Dryer
-Balcony area
-A/C

INCLUDED:
-1 spot in shared garage
-1 assigned parking spot outside garage door
-Storage in garage
-Water
-Trash
-Swimming Pool
-Tennis Courts

::::::Cherry Creek 5 School District::::::::
Elementary: High Plains
Middle: Campus
High: Cherry Creek

PETS: Will consider 1 small-medium sized dog with a $350 pet deposit.
NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

