6487 S Havana St Apt A.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at the Courtside at Arapahoe Lake Condos.

This home has approximately 1,095 sf of living space and features an open floor plan. Very spacious and has a ton of natural light! This condo has everything one could want and more! Access to pool and tennis courts!



FEATURES:

-Open Floor Plan

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Washer and Dryer

-Balcony area

-A/C



INCLUDED:

-1 spot in shared garage

-1 assigned parking spot outside garage door

-Storage in garage

-Water

-Trash

-Swimming Pool

-Tennis Courts



::::::Cherry Creek 5 School District::::::::

Elementary: High Plains

Middle: Campus

High: Cherry Creek



PETS: Will consider 1 small-medium sized dog with a $350 pet deposit.

NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED



For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.