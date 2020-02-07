6487 S Havana St Apt A.

Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW!**
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at the Courtside at Arapahoe Lake Condos.
This home has approximately 1,095 sf of living space and features an open floor plan. Very spacious and has a ton of natural light! This condo has everything one could want and more! Access to pool and tennis courts!
FEATURES:
-Open Floor Plan
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Washer and Dryer
-Balcony area
-A/C
INCLUDED:
-1 spot in shared garage
-1 assigned parking spot outside garage door
-Storage in garage
-Water
-Trash
-Swimming Pool
-Tennis Courts
::::::Cherry Creek 5 School District::::::::
Elementary: High Plains
Middle: Campus
High: Cherry Creek
PETS: Will consider 1 small-medium sized dog with a $350 pet deposit.
NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.