11638 East Berry Drive

Rare opportunity to rent this executive home in sort after location.

The first level has a fabulous entry, formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with informal dining area, family room, office, half bathroom, and laundry.

The second level comprises of four bedrooms, the master has huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms all have their own bathroom and walk in closets!

Unfinished basement provides loads for storage.

The fully fenced back yard has a patio and area and mature trees & shrub s offering privacy.

Located in the Cherry Creek School district, with easy access to DTC, and all major highways. walking distance to Cherry Creek State Park (3,346 acre park). 45 minute drive from amazing Ski resorts and 20 minutes to downtown denver. Option for membership to community rec center with a small additional membership fee.

