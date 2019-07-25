All apartments in Cherry Creek
Location

11638 East Berry Drive, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to rent this executive home in sort after location.
The first level has a fabulous entry, formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with informal dining area, family room, office, half bathroom, and laundry.
The second level comprises of four bedrooms, the master has huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms all have their own bathroom and walk in closets!
Unfinished basement provides loads for storage.
The fully fenced back yard has a patio and area and mature trees & shrub s offering privacy.
Located in the Cherry Creek School district, with easy access to DTC, and all major highways. walking distance to Cherry Creek State Park (3,346 acre park). 45 minute drive from amazing Ski resorts and 20 minutes to downtown denver. Option for membership to community rec center with a small additional membership fee.
For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Inna (720) 226-7019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11638 East Berry Drive have any available units?
11638 East Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
Is 11638 East Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11638 East Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11638 East Berry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11638 East Berry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 11638 East Berry Drive offer parking?
No, 11638 East Berry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11638 East Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11638 East Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11638 East Berry Drive have a pool?
No, 11638 East Berry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11638 East Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 11638 East Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11638 East Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11638 East Berry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11638 East Berry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11638 East Berry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
