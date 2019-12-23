All apartments in Castle Pines
Castle Pines, CO
7791 Oakview Place
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:50 AM

7791 Oakview Place

7791 Oakview Place · No Longer Available
Location

7791 Oakview Place, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prestigious 4BD + study, 3.5BA Castle Pines home on a cul-de-sac in Glen Oaks! Sorry, no pets.

- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=Yafmfqqa3aT -

Welcome home to an amazing two-story home in Castle Pines' coveted Glen Oak community! This spacious floor plan features a main floor study, a formal dining room, living room, a spacious kitchen offering an island with a gas cooktop plus granite counters, with access out back through the eating nook!

Off the kitchen is a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom which features cathedral ceilings and a beautifully remodeled 5-piece bathroom with two separate walk-in closets - wow! One guest bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom; the two additional guest bedrooms have a Jack 'n Jill bathroom. Step out back through the kitchen or study into a wonderful backyard with a large deck, and privacy from the neighbors with mature landscaping! Spacious front porch to welcome your guests and hang out! 3 car garage! Trash service included! Great location that puts you close to shopping, schools including the DCS Montessori Charter Charter school, public library, Daniels and Elk Ridge Parks, and I25! Don't miss out on this lovely two-story in Castle Pines, and welcome home!

* No smoking or marijuana
* No pets
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7791 Oakview Place have any available units?
7791 Oakview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 7791 Oakview Place have?
Some of 7791 Oakview Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7791 Oakview Place currently offering any rent specials?
7791 Oakview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7791 Oakview Place pet-friendly?
No, 7791 Oakview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Pines.
Does 7791 Oakview Place offer parking?
Yes, 7791 Oakview Place offers parking.
Does 7791 Oakview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7791 Oakview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7791 Oakview Place have a pool?
No, 7791 Oakview Place does not have a pool.
Does 7791 Oakview Place have accessible units?
No, 7791 Oakview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7791 Oakview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7791 Oakview Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7791 Oakview Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7791 Oakview Place has units with air conditioning.
