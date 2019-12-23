7791 Oakview Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Prestigious 4BD + study, 3.5BA Castle Pines home on a cul-de-sac in Glen Oaks! Sorry, no pets.



- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=Yafmfqqa3aT -



Welcome home to an amazing two-story home in Castle Pines' coveted Glen Oak community! This spacious floor plan features a main floor study, a formal dining room, living room, a spacious kitchen offering an island with a gas cooktop plus granite counters, with access out back through the eating nook!



Off the kitchen is a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom which features cathedral ceilings and a beautifully remodeled 5-piece bathroom with two separate walk-in closets - wow! One guest bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom; the two additional guest bedrooms have a Jack 'n Jill bathroom. Step out back through the kitchen or study into a wonderful backyard with a large deck, and privacy from the neighbors with mature landscaping! Spacious front porch to welcome your guests and hang out! 3 car garage! Trash service included! Great location that puts you close to shopping, schools including the DCS Montessori Charter Charter school, public library, Daniels and Elk Ridge Parks, and I25! Don't miss out on this lovely two-story in Castle Pines, and welcome home!



* No smoking or marijuana

* No pets

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants