7499 Carey Lane

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Castle Pines Townhome with nearly 2000 finished sq feet plus additional 1100 unfinished sq foot basement....great for storage, home gym or additional kid play space! 2 Full large bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on the main level + large Loft/Office and half bath upstairs! Oversized 2 car garage. Living here gives you access to the incredible community pool, tennis and pickleball courts, kids sport courts and playground!



This home is tucked away on a quiet street in Castle Pines and surrounded by miles of walking and hiking trails and golf. Minutes to nearby grocery, schools, restaurants, the shops of Castle Pines and easy I-25 Highway access.



Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Snow Removal.



Please No Smokers.



No Pets Preferred but would be considered.



Contact us for a showing! Avail October 1st!