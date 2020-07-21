7499 Carey Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous Castle Pines Townhome with nearly 2000 finished sq feet plus additional 1100 unfinished sq foot basement....great for storage, home gym or additional kid play space! 2 Full large bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on the main level + large Loft/Office and half bath upstairs! Oversized 2 car garage. Living here gives you access to the incredible community pool, tennis and pickleball courts, kids sport courts and playground!
This home is tucked away on a quiet street in Castle Pines and surrounded by miles of walking and hiking trails and golf. Minutes to nearby grocery, schools, restaurants, the shops of Castle Pines and easy I-25 Highway access.
Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Snow Removal.
Please No Smokers.
No Pets Preferred but would be considered.
Contact us for a showing! Avail October 1st!