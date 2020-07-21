All apartments in Castle Pines
Find more places like 7499 Carey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Pines, CO
/
7499 Carey Lane
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:02 PM

7499 Carey Lane

7499 Carey Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7499 Carey Ln, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Castle Pines Townhome with nearly 2000 finished sq feet plus additional 1100 unfinished sq foot basement....great for storage, home gym or additional kid play space! 2 Full large bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on the main level + large Loft/Office and half bath upstairs! Oversized 2 car garage. Living here gives you access to the incredible community pool, tennis and pickleball courts, kids sport courts and playground!

This home is tucked away on a quiet street in Castle Pines and surrounded by miles of walking and hiking trails and golf. Minutes to nearby grocery, schools, restaurants, the shops of Castle Pines and easy I-25 Highway access.

Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Snow Removal.

Please No Smokers.

No Pets Preferred but would be considered.

Contact us for a showing! Avail October 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7499 Carey Lane have any available units?
7499 Carey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 7499 Carey Lane have?
Some of 7499 Carey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7499 Carey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7499 Carey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7499 Carey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7499 Carey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7499 Carey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7499 Carey Lane offers parking.
Does 7499 Carey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7499 Carey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7499 Carey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7499 Carey Lane has a pool.
Does 7499 Carey Lane have accessible units?
No, 7499 Carey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7499 Carey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7499 Carey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7499 Carey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7499 Carey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct
Castle Pines, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Pines 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCastle Pines 2 Bedroom Apartments
Castle Pines 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCastle Pines Apartments with Gyms
Castle Pines Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, CO
Gunbarrel, COStonegate, COShaw Heights, COErie, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COGleneagle, COSecurity-Widefield, COKen Caryl, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs