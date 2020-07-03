7319 Rochester Court

Amenities

Wonderful cul-de-sac location! 3 car garage, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom in beautiful Castle Pines. Lot is over 1/3 of an acre! Home backs to trail and beautiful greenbelt. Welcoming open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom with beautiful en-suite master bathroom. Basement with additional usable space. Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.