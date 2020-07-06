All apartments in Castle Pines
Find more places like 725 Stonemont Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Pines, CO
/
725 Stonemont Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

725 Stonemont Court

725 Stonemont Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Pines
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

725 Stonemont Court, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a golf course has a total of 3,883 square feet of living space including a great room, office/study, finished basement, loft, and wet bar! It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy gas-burning fireplace in the living room. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen that is complete with appliances, granite countertops, an island counter, and a breakfast nook right off of the kitchen with a built-in desk. Other great features include ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in the unit, walk-in closets, and a wet bar! The walk-out finished basement has a media room and an additional kitchen space!

Enjoy spending time outside on the deck or in the fenced yard, complete with a garden and sprinkler system.

Located in the coveted Castle Pines North neighborhood, this home has everything you need and more! Elk Ridge Park, Coyote Ridge Park and more are all close by. Shopping at Park Meadows or the Castle Rock Factory Outlets are both just a short drive on I-25! Travel is easy with access to I-25.

Nearby Schools include Timber Trail Elementary, Rocky Heights Middle School, Rock Canyon High School, American Academy Charter School, and DC Montessori Charter School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent.

**Option to rent at $2795 to have the AC installed!*

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Stonemont Court have any available units?
725 Stonemont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 725 Stonemont Court have?
Some of 725 Stonemont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Stonemont Court currently offering any rent specials?
725 Stonemont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Stonemont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Stonemont Court is pet friendly.
Does 725 Stonemont Court offer parking?
No, 725 Stonemont Court does not offer parking.
Does 725 Stonemont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Stonemont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Stonemont Court have a pool?
No, 725 Stonemont Court does not have a pool.
Does 725 Stonemont Court have accessible units?
No, 725 Stonemont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Stonemont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Stonemont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Stonemont Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Stonemont Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct
Castle Pines, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Pines 1 BedroomsCastle Pines 2 Bedrooms
Castle Pines Apartments with BalconyCastle Pines Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Castle Pines Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, CO
Woodmoor, COErie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs