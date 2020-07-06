725 Stonemont Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a golf course has a total of 3,883 square feet of living space including a great room, office/study, finished basement, loft, and wet bar! It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy gas-burning fireplace in the living room. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen that is complete with appliances, granite countertops, an island counter, and a breakfast nook right off of the kitchen with a built-in desk. Other great features include ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in the unit, walk-in closets, and a wet bar! The walk-out finished basement has a media room and an additional kitchen space!



Enjoy spending time outside on the deck or in the fenced yard, complete with a garden and sprinkler system.



Located in the coveted Castle Pines North neighborhood, this home has everything you need and more! Elk Ridge Park, Coyote Ridge Park and more are all close by. Shopping at Park Meadows or the Castle Rock Factory Outlets are both just a short drive on I-25! Travel is easy with access to I-25.



Nearby Schools include Timber Trail Elementary, Rocky Heights Middle School, Rock Canyon High School, American Academy Charter School, and DC Montessori Charter School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent.



**Option to rent at $2795 to have the AC installed!*



