7237 Shoreham Drive

Nestled in the quaint neighborhood of Castle Pines, this home has many features to check off your list. Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops in kitchen and master bathroom, new back splash. Mountain views from 3 out the 4 upper level bedrooms. Many community amenities, pool with clubhouse, walking trails to parks and schools, tennis courts. Close to I-25 and shopping-Park Meadows Mall to the north and The Outlets at Castle Rock to the south. Come experience the lifestyle of Castle Pines.