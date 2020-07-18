All apartments in Castle Pines
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:43 PM

711 Briar Ridge Court

711 Briar Ridge Court · (720) 594-4224
Location

711 Briar Ridge Court, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2497 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
This Castle Pines North home is located on a cul-de-sac street, backing to open space. It offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft, hardwood floors throughout the main level and stairs. The kitchen has a gas double oven range, subway tile back splash and granite countertops. The master bath has been remodeled with his and her closets and the luxurious shower boasts two showerheads and a frameless glass door. Walk out on the stamped concrete patio that is ready for your hot tub and enjoy the privacy of backing to open space. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Briar Ridge Court have any available units?
711 Briar Ridge Court has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 711 Briar Ridge Court have?
Some of 711 Briar Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Briar Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
711 Briar Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Briar Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Briar Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 711 Briar Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 711 Briar Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 711 Briar Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Briar Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Briar Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 711 Briar Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 711 Briar Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 711 Briar Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Briar Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Briar Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Briar Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Briar Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
