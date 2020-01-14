Amenities

4209 Morning Star Dr Available 01/21/20 3 Bed/3 Bath, 1919 Sqft - 4209 Morning Star Dr - Available Jan 21! Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Castle Pines Village. This unit can come furnished or unfurnished. Main floor has stunning hardwood floors, a family room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Master suite and 5-piece master bathroom are located upstairs with private balcony deck. In the finished basement are another bedroom and bathroom, laundry room complete with washer & dryer, and access to the 2-car garage. The fully equipped kitchen includes stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless double ovens, stainless gas cooktop, stainless dishwasher, microwave, granite counters and tile backsplash. Other features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, tile floors and ceiling fans. Two additional decks are accessible from the main level. You'll love living in the Castle Pines Village complete with its swimming pools, recreation facility and trail system. Cats ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No dogs please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,995

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Dogs Allowed



