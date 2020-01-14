All apartments in Castle Pines Village
Find more places like 4209 Morning Star Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Pines Village, CO
/
4209 Morning Star Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4209 Morning Star Dr

4209 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4209 Morning Star Drive, Castle Pines Village, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4209 Morning Star Dr Available 01/21/20 3 Bed/3 Bath, 1919 Sqft - 4209 Morning Star Dr - Available Jan 21! Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Castle Pines Village. This unit can come furnished or unfurnished. Main floor has stunning hardwood floors, a family room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Master suite and 5-piece master bathroom are located upstairs with private balcony deck. In the finished basement are another bedroom and bathroom, laundry room complete with washer & dryer, and access to the 2-car garage. The fully equipped kitchen includes stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless double ovens, stainless gas cooktop, stainless dishwasher, microwave, granite counters and tile backsplash. Other features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, tile floors and ceiling fans. Two additional decks are accessible from the main level. You'll love living in the Castle Pines Village complete with its swimming pools, recreation facility and trail system. Cats ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No dogs please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,995
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5082926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Morning Star Dr have any available units?
4209 Morning Star Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines Village, CO.
What amenities does 4209 Morning Star Dr have?
Some of 4209 Morning Star Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Morning Star Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Morning Star Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Morning Star Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 Morning Star Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4209 Morning Star Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Morning Star Dr offers parking.
Does 4209 Morning Star Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 Morning Star Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Morning Star Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4209 Morning Star Dr has a pool.
Does 4209 Morning Star Dr have accessible units?
No, 4209 Morning Star Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Morning Star Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Morning Star Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Morning Star Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4209 Morning Star Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COCastle Pines, COLone Tree, COThe Pinery, COMeridian, COStonegate, CODove Valley, CO
Greenwood Village, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COSheridan, COKen Caryl, COHolly Hills, CODakota Ridge, COGlendale, COWoodmoor, COMonument, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs