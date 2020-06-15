843 Winding Brook Drive

Amenities
Available 08/07/20 NEW Town Home! Just a short stroll from downtown Berthoud. Mountain Ave in Berthoud is bustling with shops, restaurants, breweries/distilleries, parks and more! Attention to every detail was given when designing these town homes including; Granite/Quartz counter tops, tiled bathrooms and back splash, wood floors, A/C, Nest Thermostats, tankless hot water heaters, 9' ceilings, attached 2 car garage, modern finishes, washer/dryers provided in unit just to name a few! The beautiful Town Home is located close to everything, come take a look!
Rent includes HOA fees, water, sewer and grounds maint. Residents only pay trash, gas and electric in this energy efficient unit!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/843-winding-brook-dr-berthoud-co-80513-usa/8bfb2fa8-8a19-4eeb-95a2-60575313c088
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5829596)