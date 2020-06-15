All apartments in Berthoud
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

843 Winding Brook Drive

843 Winding Brook Dr · (970) 481-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

843 Winding Brook Dr, Berthoud, CO 80513

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/07/20 NEW Town Home! Just a short stroll from downtown Berthoud. Mountain Ave in Berthoud is bustling with shops, restaurants, breweries/distilleries, parks and more! Attention to every detail was given when designing these town homes including; Granite/Quartz counter tops, tiled bathrooms and back splash, wood floors, A/C, Nest Thermostats, tankless hot water heaters, 9' ceilings, attached 2 car garage, modern finishes, washer/dryers provided in unit just to name a few! The beautiful Town Home is located close to everything, come take a look!

Rent includes HOA fees, water, sewer and grounds maint. Residents only pay trash, gas and electric in this energy efficient unit!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/843-winding-brook-dr-berthoud-co-80513-usa/8bfb2fa8-8a19-4eeb-95a2-60575313c088

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5829596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Winding Brook Drive have any available units?
843 Winding Brook Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 843 Winding Brook Drive have?
Some of 843 Winding Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Winding Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
843 Winding Brook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Winding Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 Winding Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 843 Winding Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 843 Winding Brook Drive does offer parking.
Does 843 Winding Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 Winding Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Winding Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 843 Winding Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 843 Winding Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 843 Winding Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Winding Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Winding Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 Winding Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 843 Winding Brook Drive has units with air conditioning.
