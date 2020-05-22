All apartments in Berkley
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

5424 Elm Ct

5424 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Elm Court, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 2 bath near I-70, I-76, G Line Light Rail. - Property Id: 276951

Duplex that lives like a single family home on quiet cul-de-sac near Regis University. Minutes from Denver's Sunnyside and Berkeley neighborhoods. Easy commute to downtown and the mountains with close proximity to RTD G Line light rail's Clear Creek Federal Station, I-70, I-76, and I-25. Master bedroom includes en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms plus a full guest bathroom, and detached 1 car garage. Fenced back yard with sprinkler system, washer/dryer, dishwasher, swamp cooler. Dogs ok, subject to approval, conditions, and fee. No cats. Renters subject to approval through application, qualifications, background and credit checks. $2,200/mo + $2,200 security deposit. No smoking. Includes trash, water, and sewer. Unfurnished.

The unit may be available on May 24th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276951
Property Id 276951

(RLNE5775163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

