5424 Elm Ct

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 2 bath near I-70, I-76, G Line Light Rail. - Property Id: 276951
Duplex that lives like a single family home on quiet cul-de-sac near Regis University. Minutes from Denver's Sunnyside and Berkeley neighborhoods. Easy commute to downtown and the mountains with close proximity to RTD G Line light rail's Clear Creek Federal Station, I-70, I-76, and I-25. Master bedroom includes en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms plus a full guest bathroom, and detached 1 car garage. Fenced back yard with sprinkler system, washer/dryer, dishwasher, swamp cooler. Dogs ok, subject to approval, conditions, and fee. No cats. Renters subject to approval through application, qualifications, background and credit checks. $2,200/mo + $2,200 security deposit. No smoking. Includes trash, water, and sewer. Unfurnished.
The unit may be available on May 24th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276951
Property Id 276951
(RLNE5775163)