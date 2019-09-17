5360 Zuni St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea2937908e ---- Located in northwest Denver, near the Berkeley and Regis neighborhoods, Z53 offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Each apartment has its own in-wall air conditioner, dishwasher, and shared deck access. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities, playground, free off-street parking, and 24-hr emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight of 60 lbs each. Located on the Northwest side of Denver, the Berkeley neighborhood contains a diverse mix of businesses and architecture, with a history dating back to the late-1800s, when streetcars were the popular mode of transportation. Today, it retains its old-town vibe with unique shops, eateries, bars, pet-friendly parks, art walks, and more. Berkeley neighborhood has convenient access to I-70 and the mountains, and it’s about a 10-minute drive to downtown.