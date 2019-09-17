All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 5360 Zuni St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
5360 Zuni St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5360 Zuni St.

5360 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5360 Zuni Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea2937908e ---- Located in northwest Denver, near the Berkeley and Regis neighborhoods, Z53 offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Each apartment has its own in-wall air conditioner, dishwasher, and shared deck access. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities, playground, free off-street parking, and 24-hr emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight of 60 lbs each. Located on the Northwest side of Denver, the Berkeley neighborhood contains a diverse mix of businesses and architecture, with a history dating back to the late-1800s, when streetcars were the popular mode of transportation. Today, it retains its old-town vibe with unique shops, eateries, bars, pet-friendly parks, art walks, and more. Berkeley neighborhood has convenient access to I-70 and the mountains, and it&rsquo;s about a 10-minute drive to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 Zuni St. have any available units?
5360 Zuni St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5360 Zuni St. have?
Some of 5360 Zuni St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 Zuni St. currently offering any rent specials?
5360 Zuni St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 Zuni St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5360 Zuni St. is pet friendly.
Does 5360 Zuni St. offer parking?
Yes, 5360 Zuni St. offers parking.
Does 5360 Zuni St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 Zuni St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 Zuni St. have a pool?
No, 5360 Zuni St. does not have a pool.
Does 5360 Zuni St. have accessible units?
No, 5360 Zuni St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 Zuni St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5360 Zuni St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5360 Zuni St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5360 Zuni St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO
Applewood, COGlendale, COGolden, COSuperior, COLouisville, COSheridan, COLafayette, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, COBrighton, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College