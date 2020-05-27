All apartments in Berkley
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

5270 Perry St

5270 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

5270 Perry Street, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Sunny Hardwood Floor House - Property Id: 253191

A beautiful sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bath ~800sq ft hardwood floor house with large yard in Berkeley. Available May 1st. Only 4 blocks from Regis University and 4 blocks from public golf course. Very near the shops and restaurants on Tennyson and the Highlands, downtown 10 minutes away, and very easy access to the mountains. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent.

-Updated kitchen, breakfast bar, bathroom, etc
-Full bathroom with tub
-Kitchen with gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal
-Washer and dryer
-2 car driveway, as well as easy street parking
-Extra storage in large shed.
-Tenant responsible for utilities.
-Large fenced backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253191
Property Id 253191

(RLNE5804726)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
