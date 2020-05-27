5270 Perry St

Amenities

Sunny Hardwood Floor House - Property Id: 253191



A beautiful sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bath ~800sq ft hardwood floor house with large yard in Berkeley. Available May 1st. Only 4 blocks from Regis University and 4 blocks from public golf course. Very near the shops and restaurants on Tennyson and the Highlands, downtown 10 minutes away, and very easy access to the mountains. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent.



-Updated kitchen, breakfast bar, bathroom, etc

-Full bathroom with tub

-Kitchen with gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal

-Washer and dryer

-2 car driveway, as well as easy street parking

-Extra storage in large shed.

-Tenant responsible for utilities.

-Large fenced backyard.

