~3785 W. 52nd Ave Available 06/01/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Great Location, very close to Regis University



5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, updated. Large open living and dining.



Washer/Dryer in unit.



Very large yard with lots of parking.



Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.



Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.



Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4579726)