Amenities
~3785 W. 52nd Ave Available 06/01/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Great Location, very close to Regis University
5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, updated. Large open living and dining.
Washer/Dryer in unit.
Very large yard with lots of parking.
Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.
Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.
Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4579726)