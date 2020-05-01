All apartments in Berkley
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

~3785 W. 52nd Ave

3785 West 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3785 West 52nd Avenue, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
~3785 W. 52nd Ave Available 06/01/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Great Location, very close to Regis University

5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, updated. Large open living and dining.

Washer/Dryer in unit.

Very large yard with lots of parking.

Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.

Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.

Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4579726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave have any available units?
~3785 W. 52nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave have?
Some of ~3785 W. 52nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ~3785 W. 52nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
~3785 W. 52nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ~3785 W. 52nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, ~3785 W. 52nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, ~3785 W. 52nd Ave offers parking.
Does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ~3785 W. 52nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave have a pool?
No, ~3785 W. 52nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave have accessible units?
No, ~3785 W. 52nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, ~3785 W. 52nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does ~3785 W. 52nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, ~3785 W. 52nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

