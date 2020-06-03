All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:42 AM

3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A

3210 West Longfellow Place · (720) 575-4907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3210 West Longfellow Place, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call to schedule showing today!

Two-Story Triplex with Detached Garage and Large Yard!
No central A/C, we will allow a window unit to be installed if desired.

Open, Bright, and Cozy Unit with Spacious Living Area, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. New wooden floors, counter tops, & cabinets. New appliances! Updated Bathrooms, plus many more Updates!
Spacious with a Patio for grilling

INCLUDED:
Washer and Dryer!!, Lawn Maintenance.
*Located in Quiet Community, Mature Trees.

Applicant must be mature and responsible. No smoking inside please.
Credit Check, Background Check, Non-Refundable Application Fee of $30.

Requirements:
--Provable Income at 2.5 times the rent ( gross, before taxes )
--No Previous Evictions or outstanding money owed to Property Managers or Landlord
--Credit rating of 550 or higher

No Felonies
Section 8 Approved
No prior Evictions

To schedule showing Call 720-441-2613

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A have any available units?
3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A have?
Some of 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A pet-friendly?
No, 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A offer parking?
Yes, 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A does offer parking.
Does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A have a pool?
No, 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO
Applewood, COGlendale, COGolden, COSuperior, COLouisville, COSheridan, COLafayette, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, COBrighton, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity