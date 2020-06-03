3210 West Longfellow Pl., Unit #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Call to schedule showing today!



Two-Story Triplex with Detached Garage and Large Yard!

No central A/C, we will allow a window unit to be installed if desired.



Open, Bright, and Cozy Unit with Spacious Living Area, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. New wooden floors, counter tops, & cabinets. New appliances! Updated Bathrooms, plus many more Updates!

Spacious with a Patio for grilling



INCLUDED:

Washer and Dryer!!, Lawn Maintenance.

*Located in Quiet Community, Mature Trees.



Applicant must be mature and responsible. No smoking inside please.

Credit Check, Background Check, Non-Refundable Application Fee of $30.



Requirements:

--Provable Income at 2.5 times the rent ( gross, before taxes )

--No Previous Evictions or outstanding money owed to Property Managers or Landlord

--Credit rating of 550 or higher



No Felonies

Section 8 Approved

No prior Evictions



To schedule showing Call 720-441-2613