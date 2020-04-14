All apartments in Berkley
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3075 West 53rd Avenue, F

3075 West 53rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3075 West 53rd Avenue, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Single Family Home Near Regis University. Totally remodeled top to bottom, Fantastic 3 bedroom upstairs plus 1 bedroom in basement, 2 bath house in great neighborhood. - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in walking distance of Regis University.

Great Layout ,Hardwood floors, living room and large sun room, washer/dryer hookups, Very large yard, good size bedrooms and plenty of storage. Tenant pays for gas/electric, water/ cable/internet. Available now.

New furnace with central AC, Large kitchen with pantry.

Close to downtown and Tennyson st. Schools close by.

(Pictures were taken at the end of construction)

https://easal.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F have any available units?
3075 West 53rd Avenue, F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F have?
Some of 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F currently offering any rent specials?
3075 West 53rd Avenue, F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F pet-friendly?
No, 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F offer parking?
Yes, 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F offers parking.
Does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F have a pool?
No, 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F does not have a pool.
Does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F have accessible units?
No, 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3075 West 53rd Avenue, F has units with air conditioning.

