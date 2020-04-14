3075 West 53rd Avenue, F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Single Family Home Near Regis University. Totally remodeled top to bottom, Fantastic 3 bedroom upstairs plus 1 bedroom in basement, 2 bath house in great neighborhood. - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in walking distance of Regis University.



Great Layout ,Hardwood floors, living room and large sun room, washer/dryer hookups, Very large yard, good size bedrooms and plenty of storage. Tenant pays for gas/electric, water/ cable/internet. Available now.



New furnace with central AC, Large kitchen with pantry.



Close to downtown and Tennyson st. Schools close by.



(Pictures were taken at the end of construction)



https://easal.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp