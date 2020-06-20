All apartments in Ault
Find more places like 603 Woods Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ault, CO
/
603 Woods Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

603 Woods Ave

603 Woods Avenue · (970) 500-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

603 Woods Avenue, Ault, CO 80610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 603 Woods Ave · Avail. Aug 13

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
603 Woods Ave Available 08/13/20 Cute 3 Bed, 1 Bath Ranch Home in Ault - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

3 Bedrooms
1 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
1014 Sq Ft plus unfinished basement
Built 1989
2 Dogs allowed with $250 pet fee for 1st, additional $100 for second. Please not cats or caged animals.
Washer and Dryer included
Easy access to HWY 14 (Mulberry) and HWY 85
1 Year lease

Constructed in 1989, this 3 Bed/1 Bath home in Ault features a 1 car attached garage, unfinished basement, backyard, forced air heating and more. This home is situated in a neighborhood with easy access to HWY 85 and HWY 14. Washer/Dryer are provided in the unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard, and snow removal. MF 5/27/20

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. ** .

To schedule a showing please call (970) 500-5396

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE3461715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Woods Ave have any available units?
603 Woods Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Woods Ave have?
Some of 603 Woods Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Woods Ave currently offering any rent specials?
603 Woods Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Woods Ave pet-friendly?
No, 603 Woods Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ault.
Does 603 Woods Ave offer parking?
Yes, 603 Woods Ave does offer parking.
Does 603 Woods Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Woods Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Woods Ave have a pool?
No, 603 Woods Ave does not have a pool.
Does 603 Woods Ave have accessible units?
No, 603 Woods Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Woods Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Woods Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Woods Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Woods Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 603 Woods Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Erie, COWellington, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COCheyenne, WYRanchettes, WYNiwot, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity