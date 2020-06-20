Amenities

603 Woods Ave Available 08/13/20 Cute 3 Bed, 1 Bath Ranch Home in Ault - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



3 Bedrooms

1 Bathrooms

1 Car Garage

1014 Sq Ft plus unfinished basement

Built 1989

2 Dogs allowed with $250 pet fee for 1st, additional $100 for second. Please not cats or caged animals.

Washer and Dryer included

Easy access to HWY 14 (Mulberry) and HWY 85

1 Year lease



Constructed in 1989, this 3 Bed/1 Bath home in Ault features a 1 car attached garage, unfinished basement, backyard, forced air heating and more. This home is situated in a neighborhood with easy access to HWY 85 and HWY 14. Washer/Dryer are provided in the unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard, and snow removal. MF 5/27/20



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. ** .



To schedule a showing please call (970) 500-5396



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



