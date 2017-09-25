8035 Lee Dr.

Beautiful and quite 3 bdrm. 2 bath 1300 sq. feet with one car garage and one dedicated parking space. This condo has amazing views of the Front range and Flat Irons located along the Farmers canal with trails to Stanley Lake. 5 minute commute to Old Town Arvada and light rail. Appointments for showings June 7th and 8th. Please contact Erin @ 7203205630
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
