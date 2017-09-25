All apartments in Arvada
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

8035 Lee Dr.

8035 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8035 Lee Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Meadowglen

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful and quite 3 bdrm. 2 bath 1300 sq. feet with one car garage and one dedicated parking space.
This condo has amazing views of the Front range and Flat Irons located along the Farmers canal with trails to Stanley Lake. 5 minute commute to Old Town Arvada and light rail.
Appointments for showings June 7th and 8th. Please contact Erin @ 7203205630

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8035 Lee Dr. have any available units?
8035 Lee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8035 Lee Dr. have?
Some of 8035 Lee Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8035 Lee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8035 Lee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8035 Lee Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8035 Lee Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8035 Lee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8035 Lee Dr. offers parking.
Does 8035 Lee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8035 Lee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8035 Lee Dr. have a pool?
No, 8035 Lee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8035 Lee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8035 Lee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8035 Lee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8035 Lee Dr. has units with dishwashers.
