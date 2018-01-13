6874 W 56th Ave Opal

Amenities
6874 W 56th Ave - Property Id: 124763
Chic Interior Luxuries
Gas Ranges
Stainless Steel Appliances
Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Quartz Countertops
Under Cabinet and Pendant Lighting
Oversized Windows with European Style Roller Shades
LED Lighting
Walk-In Closets
Wood-Style Flooring in Main Living Areas
Low Pile Carpet in Bedrooms
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Direct Access to Garages*
Balconies or Patios
*In Select Homes
Half-Court Indoor Basketball Court with Music Dock
Swingtrack Widescreen HD Golf, Hockey, Football and Baseball Simulator with Golf Swing Analysis
Wifi Lounge
24hr Package Accessibility
Saltwater Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf and In-Pool Cabanas
Outdoor Kitchen with Pizza Oven
Dog Wash and Dog Park
Bike/Ski/Snowboard Repair Station
Electric Car Charging Stations
Walking Distance to Historic Olde Town and Olde Town Light Rail Station
100% Non-Smoking Community
*LEED Silver
*prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124763
Property Id 124763
(RLNE5465116)