All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6874 W 56th Ave Opal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6874 W 56th Ave Opal
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

6874 W 56th Ave Opal

6874 Ralston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Olde Town Arvada Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6874 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
6874 W 56th Ave - Property Id: 124763

Chic Interior Luxuries
Gas Ranges
Stainless Steel Appliances
Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Quartz Countertops
Under Cabinet and Pendant Lighting
Oversized Windows with European Style Roller Shades
LED Lighting
Walk-In Closets
Wood-Style Flooring in Main Living Areas
Low Pile Carpet in Bedrooms
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Direct Access to Garages*
Balconies or Patios
*In Select Homes

Half-Court Indoor Basketball Court with Music Dock
Swingtrack Widescreen HD Golf, Hockey, Football and Baseball Simulator with Golf Swing Analysis
Wifi Lounge
24hr Package Accessibility
Saltwater Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf and In-Pool Cabanas
Outdoor Kitchen with Pizza Oven
Dog Wash and Dog Park
Bike/Ski/Snowboard Repair Station
Electric Car Charging Stations
Walking Distance to Historic Olde Town and Olde Town Light Rail Station
100% Non-Smoking Community
*LEED Silver

*prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124763
Property Id 124763

(RLNE5465116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6874 W 56th Ave Opal have any available units?
6874 W 56th Ave Opal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6874 W 56th Ave Opal have?
Some of 6874 W 56th Ave Opal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6874 W 56th Ave Opal currently offering any rent specials?
6874 W 56th Ave Opal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6874 W 56th Ave Opal pet-friendly?
Yes, 6874 W 56th Ave Opal is pet friendly.
Does 6874 W 56th Ave Opal offer parking?
Yes, 6874 W 56th Ave Opal offers parking.
Does 6874 W 56th Ave Opal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6874 W 56th Ave Opal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6874 W 56th Ave Opal have a pool?
Yes, 6874 W 56th Ave Opal has a pool.
Does 6874 W 56th Ave Opal have accessible units?
No, 6874 W 56th Ave Opal does not have accessible units.
Does 6874 W 56th Ave Opal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6874 W 56th Ave Opal has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College