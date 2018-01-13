6874 W 56th Ave Opal

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car charging clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

6874 W 56th Ave - Property Id: 124763



Chic Interior Luxuries

Gas Ranges

Stainless Steel Appliances

Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Quartz Countertops

Under Cabinet and Pendant Lighting

Oversized Windows with European Style Roller Shades

LED Lighting

Walk-In Closets

Wood-Style Flooring in Main Living Areas

Low Pile Carpet in Bedrooms

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Direct Access to Garages*

Balconies or Patios

*In Select Homes



Half-Court Indoor Basketball Court with Music Dock

Swingtrack Widescreen HD Golf, Hockey, Football and Baseball Simulator with Golf Swing Analysis

Wifi Lounge

24hr Package Accessibility

Saltwater Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf and In-Pool Cabanas

Outdoor Kitchen with Pizza Oven

Dog Wash and Dog Park

Bike/Ski/Snowboard Repair Station

Electric Car Charging Stations

Walking Distance to Historic Olde Town and Olde Town Light Rail Station

100% Non-Smoking Community

*LEED Silver



*prices subject to change*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124763

Property Id 124763



(RLNE5465116)