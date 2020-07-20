All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6659 West 54th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6659 West 54th Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:43 PM

6659 West 54th Avenue

6659 West 54th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6659 West 54th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming three bedroom, two bath brick home for rent in Arvada. This home features hardwood floors, newer counter tops, cabinets and appliances.
Small dogs are ok with an additional deposit. Washer and dryer are included. is perfectly located minutes from downtown Denver, close to the mountains with easy access to I-70 and one block from Columbine Park.

The deposit is $2,000, and lease options are 12, 18 or 24 months. Please contact Sally Villasana with Impact Property Management at (303) 587-4772 for more information or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6659 West 54th Avenue have any available units?
6659 West 54th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 6659 West 54th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6659 West 54th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6659 West 54th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6659 West 54th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6659 West 54th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6659 West 54th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6659 West 54th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6659 West 54th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6659 West 54th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6659 West 54th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6659 West 54th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6659 West 54th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6659 West 54th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6659 West 54th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6659 West 54th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6659 West 54th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College