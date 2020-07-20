6659 West 54th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed

Charming three bedroom, two bath brick home for rent in Arvada. This home features hardwood floors, newer counter tops, cabinets and appliances.

Small dogs are ok with an additional deposit. Washer and dryer are included. is perfectly located minutes from downtown Denver, close to the mountains with easy access to I-70 and one block from Columbine Park.



The deposit is $2,000, and lease options are 12, 18 or 24 months. Please contact Sally Villasana with Impact Property Management at (303) 587-4772 for more information or to schedule a showing!