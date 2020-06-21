All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C

6065 Wadsworth Blvd · (720) 749-0475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6065 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80004
Olde Town Arvada Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
media room
This is a spacious 2 bed, 4 bath townhome in Olde Town Arvada with an attached garage and covered carport, hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, storage room, and high ceilings throughout. This home has a finished basement with a 3/4 bathroom that could be used as a den, an office, or a guest suite.

New community perimeter fence and drainage systems have been installed recently. Newer roof installed October of 2017. Home is nearby to numerous amenities, including: Memorial Park (disc golf, bike trails and playground), the shops and restaurants in Olde Town Arvada, the Olde Town movie theater. With easy access to the G Line RTD train and to I70, you can be in Downtown Denver's Union Station or on your way to the mountains in no time!

Small dogs will be considered for an extra $350 deposit per dog. (2 max)

For information or a showing please contact:
Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C have any available units?
6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C have?
Some of 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C does offer parking.
Does 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C have a pool?
No, 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C have accessible units?
No, 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C has units with dishwashers.
