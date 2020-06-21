6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground garage guest suite media room

This is a spacious 2 bed, 4 bath townhome in Olde Town Arvada with an attached garage and covered carport, hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, storage room, and high ceilings throughout. This home has a finished basement with a 3/4 bathroom that could be used as a den, an office, or a guest suite.



New community perimeter fence and drainage systems have been installed recently. Newer roof installed October of 2017. Home is nearby to numerous amenities, including: Memorial Park (disc golf, bike trails and playground), the shops and restaurants in Olde Town Arvada, the Olde Town movie theater. With easy access to the G Line RTD train and to I70, you can be in Downtown Denver's Union Station or on your way to the mountains in no time!



Small dogs will be considered for an extra $350 deposit per dog. (2 max)



For information or a showing please contact:

Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.