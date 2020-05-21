All apartments in Applewood
1482 Youngfield St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

1482 Youngfield St

1482 Youngfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1482 Youngfield Street, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
***Available May 14th!!***

4 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex home with 2-car garage in Golden! This 1921 sqft home has a dine-in kitchen with lots of storage space refrigerator, dishwasher and oven/stove are all included.

Located in the beautiful Western foothills of Colorado, it is a quick drive to School of Mines, Clear Creek Trail, Splash Parks, The Golden Community Center, The Colorado Mills Mall, and an easy hop on the highway to Denver or the ski slops!

Water, Sewer and Trash are included with rent!

FEATURES:
Refrigerator-Oven/Stove-Dishwasher-Ceiling Fans-Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS-2 Car Garage-Fenced Yard

Jefferson County Schools:
Elementary: Welchester
Middle: Drake
High School: Golden High

Sorry, no pets.
::::NO SECTION 8:::::::

For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@newagere.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Youngfield St have any available units?
1482 Youngfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 1482 Youngfield St have?
Some of 1482 Youngfield St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Youngfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Youngfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Youngfield St pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Youngfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Applewood.
Does 1482 Youngfield St offer parking?
Yes, 1482 Youngfield St offers parking.
Does 1482 Youngfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 Youngfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Youngfield St have a pool?
No, 1482 Youngfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1482 Youngfield St have accessible units?
No, 1482 Youngfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Youngfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1482 Youngfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1482 Youngfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1482 Youngfield St does not have units with air conditioning.

