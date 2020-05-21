1482 Youngfield St

Amenities

***Available May 14th!!***



4 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex home with 2-car garage in Golden! This 1921 sqft home has a dine-in kitchen with lots of storage space refrigerator, dishwasher and oven/stove are all included.



Located in the beautiful Western foothills of Colorado, it is a quick drive to School of Mines, Clear Creek Trail, Splash Parks, The Golden Community Center, The Colorado Mills Mall, and an easy hop on the highway to Denver or the ski slops!



Water, Sewer and Trash are included with rent!



FEATURES:

Refrigerator-Oven/Stove-Dishwasher-Ceiling Fans-Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS-2 Car Garage-Fenced Yard



Jefferson County Schools:

Elementary: Welchester

Middle: Drake

High School: Golden High



Sorry, no pets.

::::NO SECTION 8:::::::



