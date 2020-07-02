1452 Youngfield St

Amenities
***Available July 17th!***
This duplex is approximately 1,156 SqFt and has new carpet throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove and has a dining area. The 3 bedrooms all include ceiling fans and one bedroom includes a 1/2 bath.
The backyard is spacious and has a patio area.
Rent Includes: Water, Sewer and Trash
FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Updated
Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms
Washer and Dryer Hookups
1 Car Garage
Yard
Jefferson County Schools:
Elementary: Welchester
Middle: Drake
High School: Golden High
Sorry, no pets.
This home is located near Golden, School of Mines, Clear Creek Trail, Colorado Mills, Jefferson County Government Building, Denver West, National Renewable Energy Lab, Lakes, Parks
For showings please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.