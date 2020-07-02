1452 Youngfield St

Amenities

***Available July 17th!***



This duplex is approximately 1,156 SqFt and has new carpet throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove and has a dining area. The 3 bedrooms all include ceiling fans and one bedroom includes a 1/2 bath.



The backyard is spacious and has a patio area.



Rent Includes: Water, Sewer and Trash



FEATURES:

Refrigerator

Stove

Dishwasher

Updated

Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms

Washer and Dryer Hookups

1 Car Garage

Yard



Jefferson County Schools:

Elementary: Welchester

Middle: Drake

High School: Golden High



Sorry, no pets.



This home is located near Golden, School of Mines, Clear Creek Trail, Colorado Mills, Jefferson County Government Building, Denver West, National Renewable Energy Lab, Lakes, Parks



