Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

1452 Youngfield St

1452 Youngfield Street · (303) 332-4529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1452 Youngfield Street, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available July 17th!***

This duplex is approximately 1,156 SqFt and has new carpet throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove and has a dining area. The 3 bedrooms all include ceiling fans and one bedroom includes a 1/2 bath.

The backyard is spacious and has a patio area.

Rent Includes: Water, Sewer and Trash

FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Updated
Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms
Washer and Dryer Hookups
1 Car Garage
Yard

Jefferson County Schools:
Elementary: Welchester
Middle: Drake
High School: Golden High

Sorry, no pets.

This home is located near Golden, School of Mines, Clear Creek Trail, Colorado Mills, Jefferson County Government Building, Denver West, National Renewable Energy Lab, Lakes, Parks

For showings please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 Youngfield St have any available units?
1452 Youngfield St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1452 Youngfield St have?
Some of 1452 Youngfield St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 Youngfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Youngfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Youngfield St pet-friendly?
No, 1452 Youngfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Applewood.
Does 1452 Youngfield St offer parking?
Yes, 1452 Youngfield St offers parking.
Does 1452 Youngfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 Youngfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Youngfield St have a pool?
No, 1452 Youngfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1452 Youngfield St have accessible units?
No, 1452 Youngfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 Youngfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1452 Youngfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1452 Youngfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1452 Youngfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
