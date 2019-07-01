All apartments in Applewood
Find more places like 14360 Foothill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
14360 Foothill Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

14360 Foothill Rd

14360 Foothill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Applewood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14360 Foothill Road, Applewood, CO 80401
Applewood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAIL 07/08/19

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Fantastic 4 bed 2 bath home adjacent to South Table Mountain Park in Golden.
Huge yard and wrap-around balcony, invisible fence for pets. Quiet neighborhood on large lots.
Beautifully updated open-plan layout, french doors to patio off kitchen, modern finishes, wood floor, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and breakfast bar.
Three (3) Beds and 1 Bath on main level. Lower level has washer/dryer, 1 bed, 1 bath, living room, and walkout. Enormous garage and two separate driveways (one to garage and one off of main-level patio).
Skip Denver traffic, just 2 minutes from I70 and your Colorado high country adventures.
Two golf courses close by, downtown Golden, Colorado School of Mines, Red Rocks Community College.
Jefferson County schools: Elementary and Middle school rated 10/10 by Great Schools.Org, and close to Colorado Mills shopping center.

Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $395 pet deposit per animal

$2,850 Rent/month - $2,850 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Oliver at (630) 390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14360 Foothill Rd have any available units?
14360 Foothill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 14360 Foothill Rd have?
Some of 14360 Foothill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14360 Foothill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14360 Foothill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14360 Foothill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14360 Foothill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14360 Foothill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14360 Foothill Rd offers parking.
Does 14360 Foothill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14360 Foothill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14360 Foothill Rd have a pool?
No, 14360 Foothill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14360 Foothill Rd have accessible units?
No, 14360 Foothill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14360 Foothill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14360 Foothill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14360 Foothill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14360 Foothill Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Applewood 2 BedroomsApplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Applewood Apartments with GymApplewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Applewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Loveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College