14360 Foothill Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAIL 07/08/19



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Fantastic 4 bed 2 bath home adjacent to South Table Mountain Park in Golden.

Huge yard and wrap-around balcony, invisible fence for pets. Quiet neighborhood on large lots.

Beautifully updated open-plan layout, french doors to patio off kitchen, modern finishes, wood floor, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and breakfast bar.

Three (3) Beds and 1 Bath on main level. Lower level has washer/dryer, 1 bed, 1 bath, living room, and walkout. Enormous garage and two separate driveways (one to garage and one off of main-level patio).

Skip Denver traffic, just 2 minutes from I70 and your Colorado high country adventures.

Two golf courses close by, downtown Golden, Colorado School of Mines, Red Rocks Community College.

Jefferson County schools: Elementary and Middle school rated 10/10 by Great Schools.Org, and close to Colorado Mills shopping center.



Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $395 pet deposit per animal



$2,850 Rent/month - $2,850 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Oliver at (630) 390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.