Applewood, CO
12995 W 20th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:56 AM

12995 W 20th Ave

12995 West 20th Avenue · (303) 295-0282
Applewood
Location

12995 West 20th Avenue, Applewood, CO 80401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Spacious 2 Bd, 2 Ba in super Applwood location with open basement, W/D included. Eating space in kitchen, sunny patio with container garden area, 2 covered parking spaces, steps to the relaxing pool and park like grass area, conveniently located in the foothills with easy access to Denver and the Mountains within 20 minutes, major shopping hub at Denver West to the South, grocery directly North, walking distance to specialty eateries like Abruci's Fire & Wine, Teller Taproom, and Tafalinos. Truly a great place to live and play, come see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12995 W 20th Ave have any available units?
12995 W 20th Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12995 W 20th Ave have?
Some of 12995 W 20th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12995 W 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12995 W 20th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12995 W 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12995 W 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12995 W 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12995 W 20th Ave does offer parking.
Does 12995 W 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12995 W 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12995 W 20th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12995 W 20th Ave has a pool.
Does 12995 W 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12995 W 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12995 W 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12995 W 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12995 W 20th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12995 W 20th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
