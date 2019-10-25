All apartments in Applewood
12909 W 26th Avenue

12909 West 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12909 West 26th Avenue, Applewood, CO 80401
Applewood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY remodeled ranch townhome. Eat in Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, new countertops, painted cabinets and new vinyl plank flooring. Living room has new vinyl plank flooring. Newly painted interior. Bedrooms with new gray carpet. Remodeled full bathroom. New blinds and light fixtures throughout. Washer/dryer hookups located in utility room off of kitchen. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12909 W 26th Avenue have any available units?
12909 W 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 12909 W 26th Avenue have?
Some of 12909 W 26th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12909 W 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12909 W 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12909 W 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12909 W 26th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Applewood.
Does 12909 W 26th Avenue offer parking?
No, 12909 W 26th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12909 W 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12909 W 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12909 W 26th Avenue have a pool?
No, 12909 W 26th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12909 W 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12909 W 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12909 W 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12909 W 26th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12909 W 26th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12909 W 26th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

