All apartments in Applewood
Find more places like 1155 Wright St. - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
1155 Wright St. - 1
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:57 AM

1155 Wright St. - 1

1155 Wright Street · (720) 257-9336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Applewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1155 Wright Street, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New Paint Throughout! Kitchen Boast New SS Appliances, New Vinyl Plank Flooring & New Counter Tops! New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, Dining and Halls! New Tile Floors & Tile Surrounding Both Bath Showers! New Bathroom Vanities ! Bonus Sunroom w/ Two Sky Lights & a Ceiling Fan! New Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures! Two New Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms! Gas Fireplace! New Windows! Water/Sewer is Included! Washer/Dryer Included! 1 Car Garage with Long Driveway! Large Fenced in Backyard with a Deck! Close to 6th Ave, Downtown, Shopping & Restaurants! Dogs Okay with Additional Deposit! Sorry no cats. More pictures coming soon as the remodel progresses to show Products! Some of the pictures are from the other side which is further along with the remodel.

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management LLC

Call or text Heidi at 720-257-9336 to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Wright St. - 1 have any available units?
1155 Wright St. - 1 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1155 Wright St. - 1 have?
Some of 1155 Wright St. - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Wright St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Wright St. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Wright St. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 Wright St. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1155 Wright St. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Wright St. - 1 offers parking.
Does 1155 Wright St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 Wright St. - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Wright St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 1155 Wright St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Wright St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1155 Wright St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Wright St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Wright St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Wright St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Wright St. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1155 Wright St. - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Applewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApplewood 3 Bedrooms
Applewood Apartments with GymsApplewood Apartments with Parking
Applewood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO
Shaw Heights, COErie, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity