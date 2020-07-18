1155 Wright St. - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New Paint Throughout! Kitchen Boast New SS Appliances, New Vinyl Plank Flooring & New Counter Tops! New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, Dining and Halls! New Tile Floors & Tile Surrounding Both Bath Showers! New Bathroom Vanities ! Bonus Sunroom w/ Two Sky Lights & a Ceiling Fan! New Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures! Two New Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms! Gas Fireplace! New Windows! Water/Sewer is Included! Washer/Dryer Included! 1 Car Garage with Long Driveway! Large Fenced in Backyard with a Deck! Close to 6th Ave, Downtown, Shopping & Restaurants! Dogs Okay with Additional Deposit! Sorry no cats. More pictures coming soon as the remodel progresses to show Products! Some of the pictures are from the other side which is further along with the remodel.



Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management LLC



Call or text Heidi at 720-257-9336 to schedule showings.