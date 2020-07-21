All apartments in Adams County
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

9783 Birch Lane

9783 Birch Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9783 Birch Ln, Adams County, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 187138

Prime location - convenient to Denver and DIA: This bright, contemporary new-build end unit townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car side-by-side garage. Available 9/15. Close to shopping, restaurants, rec center, easy access to 25 and 4 blocks to the upcoming light rail N line to Denver. Complete with open floor plan, modern fixtures and finish, brand new appliances, Ring video doorbell, filtered faucet, Ecobee thermostat, luxury vinyl plank floors, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, upstairs laundry, and patio. All exterior maintenance including snow removal is covered! Community includes fitness room, outdoor pool/hot tub, playgrounds, sand volleyball court, 24/7 fitness center. Each applicant is required to complete a rental application and a $35 credit, background and eviction check. Prefer no pets, but consider cats and a small dog. Tenant responsible for utilities, WiFi, Cable

Lease Details: Tenant responsible for utilities, WiFi, Cable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187138
Property Id 187138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9783 Birch Lane have any available units?
9783 Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 9783 Birch Lane have?
Some of 9783 Birch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9783 Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9783 Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9783 Birch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9783 Birch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9783 Birch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9783 Birch Lane offers parking.
Does 9783 Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9783 Birch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9783 Birch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9783 Birch Lane has a pool.
Does 9783 Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 9783 Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9783 Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9783 Birch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9783 Birch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9783 Birch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
