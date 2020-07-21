9783 Birch Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access volleyball court

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 187138



Prime location - convenient to Denver and DIA: This bright, contemporary new-build end unit townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car side-by-side garage. Available 9/15. Close to shopping, restaurants, rec center, easy access to 25 and 4 blocks to the upcoming light rail N line to Denver. Complete with open floor plan, modern fixtures and finish, brand new appliances, Ring video doorbell, filtered faucet, Ecobee thermostat, luxury vinyl plank floors, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, upstairs laundry, and patio. All exterior maintenance including snow removal is covered! Community includes fitness room, outdoor pool/hot tub, playgrounds, sand volleyball court, 24/7 fitness center. Each applicant is required to complete a rental application and a $35 credit, background and eviction check. Prefer no pets, but consider cats and a small dog. Tenant responsible for utilities, WiFi, Cable



Lease Details: Tenant responsible for utilities, WiFi, Cable

No Pets Allowed



