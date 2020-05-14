All apartments in Acres Green
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

13631 Pisces Ct

13631 Pisces Court · No Longer Available
Location

13631 Pisces Court, Acres Green, CO 80124
Acres Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious four bedroom, three bathroom home in Littleton, Acres Green subdivision. This home has a large master bedroom with en suite, two additional bedrooms plus one additional bathroom located on the upper level. The basement features a fourth bedroom, living space, and a large bathroom. Outside, enjoy your private yard and get ready to grill out on the patio. The home also has a two-car attached garage. The location provides quick access to shopping, restaurants, and access to Douglas County School District schools- Acres Green Elementary, Cresthill Middle, and Highlands Ranch High.

Home is available 7/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are not included. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13631 Pisces Ct have any available units?
13631 Pisces Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acres Green, CO.
What amenities does 13631 Pisces Ct have?
Some of 13631 Pisces Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13631 Pisces Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13631 Pisces Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13631 Pisces Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13631 Pisces Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13631 Pisces Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13631 Pisces Ct offers parking.
Does 13631 Pisces Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13631 Pisces Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13631 Pisces Ct have a pool?
No, 13631 Pisces Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13631 Pisces Ct have accessible units?
No, 13631 Pisces Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13631 Pisces Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13631 Pisces Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13631 Pisces Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13631 Pisces Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

