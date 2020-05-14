13631 Pisces Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious four bedroom, three bathroom home in Littleton, Acres Green subdivision. This home has a large master bedroom with en suite, two additional bedrooms plus one additional bathroom located on the upper level. The basement features a fourth bedroom, living space, and a large bathroom. Outside, enjoy your private yard and get ready to grill out on the patio. The home also has a two-car attached garage. The location provides quick access to shopping, restaurants, and access to Douglas County School District schools- Acres Green Elementary, Cresthill Middle, and Highlands Ranch High.



Home is available 7/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are not included. Please call for more information.