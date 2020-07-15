Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Yucca Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Yucca Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
57312 Buena Suerte
57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2175 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING VIEW!!! - Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
56547 Navajo Trail
56547 Navajo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1451 sqft
56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
57825 Carlyle Dr.
57825 Carlyle Drive, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2225 sqft
Stunner in Sky Harbor! - Huge 4 Bedroom home with beautiful backyard! This home has high vaulted ceilings in living room along with an electric fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Yucca Valley

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
51735 St James Place
51735 St. James Pl, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Spanish mid century House with Astonishing Views. - Stylish and modern Spanish mid century house. Over 2,000’ floor plan. This property is unfurnished.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7285 Agave Road
7285 Agave Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Gorgeous home close to JT National Park! - Absolutely gorgeous and just minutes from Joshua Tree National Park or the Village.
Results within 10 miles of Yucca Valley

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9925 Mesquite Ave.
9925 Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
NEW BUILD IN Desert Hot Springs by 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home! Be the First to Live here! - NEW BUILD COMING SOON JULY 15TH-August 1st, 2020 This is a Amazing new build with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1633 Pyle Rd.
1633 Lyle Road, Morongo Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1633 Pyle Rd. Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - Copperopolis Ranch Home Newly Remodeled in "Cowboy Country".

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs
66618 Acoma Ave. #1
66618 Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Yucca Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Yucca Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

