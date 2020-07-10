Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:39 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Yucca Valley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yucca Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57312 Buena Suerte
57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2175 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING VIEW!!! - Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
7171 Balsa Ave.
7171 Balsa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
Newer 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Comes with a 2-car attached garage and has a rear fenced back yard and great views of the mountains. Centrally located.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
6404 Hermosa Ave.
6404 Hermosa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT: NEWER MANUFACTURED HOME. Looks just like a regular stucco house. House has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths house. The Master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower with a walk-in closet.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
56547 Navajo Trail
56547 Navajo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1451 sqft
56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a
Results within 5 miles of Yucca Valley

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
Results within 10 miles of Yucca Valley

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8629 Oakmount Boulevard
8629 Oakmount Boulevard, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
This is the one! This property is on the rental market available as a long term rental. This home is a 3 Bed located in one of the most desirable areas of DHS. View from the backyard are stunning.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9153 Silver Star Ave.
9153 Silver Star Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Mountain View DHS - This great rental is located in the beautiful gated community of Mountain View Community located next to Mission Lakes Country Club. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9925 Mesquite Ave.
9925 Mesquite Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
9925 Mesquite Ave. Available 07/15/20 NEW BUILD IN Desert Hot Springs by 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home! Be the First to Live here! - NEW BUILD COMING SOON JULY 15TH-August 1st, 2020 This is a Amazing new build with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
65675 Sullivan Rd
65675 Sullivan Road, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
$4,000
4701 sqft
This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
64829 Sanderling Court
64829 Sanderling Court, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1821 sqft
Live in country club style at MISSION LAKES Country Club... Spacious, 1821sf-, 3 bedroom home features FORMAL living,dining rooms,hallway and all 3 bedrooms have wood flooring and a SEPARATE family room./or dining.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yucca Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yucca Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

