** WALKING DISTANCE TO BRAND NEW YORBA LINDA HIGH SCHOOL ** Rare gem to find! 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom house with large backyard! Will be completely remodeled with new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and scraped cilings. Attached 2 car garage. ABSOLUTELY will not last! Walking distance to all three schools, nearby horse and hiking trail and all of the benefits of living in Yorba Linda!