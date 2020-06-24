4307 Wild Ginger Circle

Amenities

new construction garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

Looking for brand new with best school district smart condo? "Loma Vista Community", brand new smart home. Gorgeous brand new two story condo (Unlike the other 3 levels condo in the community, the 2 story model layout more open) including smart Ring door bell and Nest thermostat. The smart home technology includes brilliant control, there are two switches, CCZ-Nest Wif-Fi Thermostat, Ring Video Doorbell.

This home features with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and open loft at the 2nd floor,

This cozy home also including the walking distance to Mable Paine Elementary, Yorba Linda High School Boundary. Close to library, community center and shopping center.

Visit this home ASAP!!!! Don't miss this good opportunity to get this amazing home!!!!



Please use Google Map to guide the address.

Cross Street: Bastanchury and Plumosa