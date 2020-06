Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

"Cozy/beautiful Single Story Home in Yorba Linda, CA.

3 Bed 1.5 Bath, 1614 Sqft. of living space with detached 2 car garage. Custom Oak cabinets and flooring from entry way to bedrooms. New carpet in living areas. Property is completely enclosed with an Auto-remote security gate and plenty of parking space. Home is located near entrance to Lake bed trails and the natural beauty of Yorba Linda!"