Last updated April 2 2020 at 1:59 PM

746 Harvard Bend Dr

746 Harvard Bend Drive · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

746 Harvard Bend Drive, Woodland, CA 95695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 746 Harvard Bend Dr · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious Woodland 3bd/2ba House with Good Sized Yard - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Woodland off Ashley Avenue and Del Oro Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Woodland High School and more.

Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, laundry hook ups, patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $130.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5635741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Harvard Bend Dr have any available units?
746 Harvard Bend Dr has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 746 Harvard Bend Dr have?
Some of 746 Harvard Bend Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Harvard Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
746 Harvard Bend Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Harvard Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Harvard Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 746 Harvard Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 746 Harvard Bend Dr does offer parking.
Does 746 Harvard Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Harvard Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Harvard Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 746 Harvard Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 746 Harvard Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 746 Harvard Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Harvard Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Harvard Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Harvard Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 746 Harvard Bend Dr has units with air conditioning.
