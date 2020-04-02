746 Harvard Bend Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Spacious Woodland 3bd/2ba House with Good Sized Yard - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Woodland off Ashley Avenue and Del Oro Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, Woodland High School and more.



Amenities include living room, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, laundry hook ups, patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $130.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



(RLNE5635741)