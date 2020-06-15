All apartments in Woodland
542 Thomas Street

542 Thomas Street · (530) 297-2260
Location

542 Thomas Street, Woodland, CA 95776

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Half Plex Available Now! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath half plex with attached garage is available now!

Applications can be submitted online by visiting our website at www.golyonpm.com. Your application will hold your place in line if there are multiple applicants. If you decide not to move forward after viewing the unit, the application fee is refundable. Once an application has been submitted for screening, it is no longer refundable.

To schedule a showing of this unit, please contact our office by email at woodlandpm@golyon.com or by phone at 530-759-7232.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Thomas Street have any available units?
542 Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodland, CA.
Is 542 Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
542 Thomas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Thomas Street pet-friendly?
No, 542 Thomas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland.
Does 542 Thomas Street offer parking?
Yes, 542 Thomas Street does offer parking.
Does 542 Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 542 Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 542 Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 542 Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 Thomas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 542 Thomas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 Thomas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
