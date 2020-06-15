542 Thomas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Half Plex Available Now! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath half plex with attached garage is available now!



Applications can be submitted online by visiting our website at www.golyonpm.com. Your application will hold your place in line if there are multiple applicants. If you decide not to move forward after viewing the unit, the application fee is refundable. Once an application has been submitted for screening, it is no longer refundable.



To schedule a showing of this unit, please contact our office by email at woodlandpm@golyon.com or by phone at 530-759-7232.



No Pets Allowed



