/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
50 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9727 Winter Gardens Blvd. #88
9727 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
632 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit located in Lakeside. Within minutes to local parks, schools, shopping, dining and public transportation.
1 of 13
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Gardens
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
565 sqft
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bostonia
11 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9005 Trailridge Ave
9005 Trailridge Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
132 sqft
Private Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 209460 One private rooms is in a brand new single family house , 3200 sqf. The house located in west of Santee, just 15 miles east of La Jolla.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
351 W Palm Ave Apt 2
351 West Palm Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
550 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in El Cajon 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 is close to Main Street Meat Market, Zarzour Restaurant, Sagmani's Restaurant, Hacienda's Mexican Food, Parkside Health, and Wellness Center, with easy
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
1489 Vista Grande Rd
1489 Vista Grande Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Home away from home - Property Id: 199346 Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
1045 Peach Ave.
1045 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
721 sqft
Located in a quiet and secure complex just north of the 8 freeway, this updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo is available NOW! The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher) and tile floors.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
504 S Johnson
504 S Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
975 sqft
Rare Found in Nowadys market! 1 bedroom 1 bath with own exclusive use yard. Cute and nicely done unit! Spacious living room and dinning room.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Gardens
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
656 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Poway
17 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
728 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
649 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Poway
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
640 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rancho San Diego
26 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
670 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Similar Pages
Winter Gardens 1 BedroomsWinter Gardens 2 BedroomsWinter Gardens 3 BedroomsWinter Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Winter Gardens Apartments with GarageWinter Gardens Apartments with GymWinter Gardens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Gardens Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA