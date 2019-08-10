9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30

Amenities
Great Upstairs Condo, Pool, Covered Parking & Pets OK - This upstairs Condo with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom is located in the quiet Winter Gardens Terrace community with access to the refreshing pool. Available now for immediate move-in.
-Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, schools & freeway access
-Secure Key Card access to facilities; pool & on-site laundry
-Kitchen with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, many cabinets & tile floor for easy maintenance
-Living room with lighted ceiling fan, storage closet & A/C unit
-Cozy dining area
-Both bedrooms with lighted ceiling fans & deep closets
-Hall has extra large, deep, storage cabinets
-Assigned covered parking space, visitor parking & plenty of street parking
-2 Pets (combined weight not more than 35lbs). Meet & Greet Required
-Utilities included: hot & cold water, sewer & trash
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.
-1 year lease. Rent $1,395/mo. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required
9737 Winter Gardens Blvd (upstairs) Unit #30, Lakeside
Call Will at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE3960682)