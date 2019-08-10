All apartments in Winter Gardens
Find more places like 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Gardens, CA
/
9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30

9737 Winter Gardens Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9737 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Great Upstairs Condo, Pool, Covered Parking & Pets OK - This upstairs Condo with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom is located in the quiet Winter Gardens Terrace community with access to the refreshing pool. Available now for immediate move-in.

-Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, schools & freeway access
-Secure Key Card access to facilities; pool & on-site laundry
-Kitchen with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, many cabinets & tile floor for easy maintenance
-Living room with lighted ceiling fan, storage closet & A/C unit
-Cozy dining area
-Both bedrooms with lighted ceiling fans & deep closets
-Hall has extra large, deep, storage cabinets
-Assigned covered parking space, visitor parking & plenty of street parking
-2 Pets (combined weight not more than 35lbs). Meet & Greet Required
-Utilities included: hot & cold water, sewer & trash
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.
-1 year lease. Rent $1,395/mo. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required

9737 Winter Gardens Blvd (upstairs) Unit #30, Lakeside
Call Will at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE3960682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 have any available units?
9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 have?
Some of 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 currently offering any rent specials?
9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 is pet friendly.
Does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 offer parking?
Yes, 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 offers parking.
Does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 have a pool?
Yes, 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 has a pool.
Does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 have accessible units?
No, 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winter Gardens 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Gardens 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Gardens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Gardens Apartments with Parking
Winter Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College