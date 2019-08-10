9737 Winter Gardens Blvd. #30

Amenities

Great Upstairs Condo, Pool, Covered Parking & Pets OK - This upstairs Condo with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom is located in the quiet Winter Gardens Terrace community with access to the refreshing pool. Available now for immediate move-in.



-Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, schools & freeway access

-Secure Key Card access to facilities; pool & on-site laundry

-Kitchen with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, many cabinets & tile floor for easy maintenance

-Living room with lighted ceiling fan, storage closet & A/C unit

-Cozy dining area

-Both bedrooms with lighted ceiling fans & deep closets

-Hall has extra large, deep, storage cabinets

-Assigned covered parking space, visitor parking & plenty of street parking

-2 Pets (combined weight not more than 35lbs). Meet & Greet Required

-Utilities included: hot & cold water, sewer & trash

-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.

-1 year lease. Rent $1,395/mo. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required



9737 Winter Gardens Blvd (upstairs) Unit #30, Lakeside

Call Will at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



